REPORT: QB Aaron Rodgers not expected to attend mandatory minicamp Tuesday

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) and quarterback Matt Flynn (10) walk onto the field before an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Oct. 26, 2014. (AP Photo/Rogelio Solis)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is not expected to be attending Tuesday’s minicamp.

Tuesday’s minicamp is mandatory and if Green Bay decides, Rodgers could be fined $93,085 for his absences or they could make it an excused absence and waive the fine.

Last week players attended voluntary OTA’s, including both backup quarterbacks Jordan Love and Blake Bortles.

Local 5 will continue following this story as new information becomes available.

