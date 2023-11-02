MENOMINEE, Mich. (WJMN) – In their first season as a member of the West PAC Conference, the Menominee Maroons football team has continued their recent success, finishing with a 7-2 record on the way to their fifth straight postseason appearance.

“I think we were tested. I think our conference puts us through that,” said Head Coach Chad Brandt. “We play in such a good conference. It prepares us well for the second season. And the kids have responded by coming each week trying to get better. So I look forward to another challenge this week.”

“I thought that we had a good regular season,” said Senior Quarterback and Defensive Back Trevor Theuerkauf. “You know, we only lost two games. Obviously we’d like to have those games back, but we don’t and we learned from them going into the playoffs.”

After a hot 6-0 start, the team lost two in a row to Negaunee and Kingsford. The losses served as a learning experience for the team as they prepared to make a run in the postseason.

“We learned we’re not the best. We learned that things happen and you only ever lose if you don’t learn from it,” said Junior Offensive and Defensive Tackle Lucas Thoune. “We came out with a lot of energy. I think every day during practice, there were fights, almost. It’s not out of anger or despise for each other. It’s out of ambition for the team, knowing how we can be and how we can be better than those teams we lost. We just fell apart and we know we can do better.”

“We couldn’t let a loss be a loss. You know, we had to learn from it,” said Theuerkauf. “We had to get better. We made a lot of mistakes and those games and and that’s why we lost the game and we came back out to practice. We had good weeks and now we’re rolling, so feeling good about that.”

“Great response by the team. The kids are resilient,” said Brandt. “I think they come back ready to work, understanding that there’s things to fix. Unless you’re exposed, you don’t get to fix things and so, always things to fix and I think they responded well and just want to keep getting better.”

The team finished with a 44-14 win over Bark River-Harris in the final week of the regular season, and followed that up with a 50-15 win over Benzie Central in the first week of the postseason.

“I thought we played fast,” Theuerkauf said. “You know, we watched a lot of film. We got to play on Saturday, so we had another day to prepare. So we were very well prepared and we played fast defensively. When they fumble three times in the first quarter, that’s huge for us.”

“I was just so happy for the kids and the staff,” Brandt said. “The preparation we put in and let it show on our home field on Saturday. I thought we played with great energy and with that energy resulted a great team victory. We get to advance to another level and get another try to do it again.”

With maybe their toughest matchup of the season coming up against 9-1 Charlevoix, the team is feeling good about their chances after seeing how they’ve grown and responded to adversity throughout the season.

“Everyone took a lot of time this year. We all knew what we had last year and that tough loss against Negaunee really struck a chord with a lot of people,” Thoune said. “Knowing that we can be better and we will be. So, during the offseason, we had a lot of people take time out of their lives to put forth effort towards football, knowing that if we do, we can be in the position that we’re in right now. In the playoffs, going into the second round, looking to make a statement.”

“The O-line continuously gets better and better each week,” Theuerkauf said. “I mean, I think I’ve gotten sacked like two or three times this year, so all props to them. And then the backs, the backs have grown a lot throughout the year. I mean, I feel comfortable throwing to every single guy out there, so that’s huge for us.”

“I’d say as a team, these guys really support each other. So, sticking together as a team is always important for me because there were some tough hurdles throughout,” Brandt said. “You know, not everything was roses, and when you have those challenges, I think working together and sticking together is key to a long season.”