DETROIT – Northern Michigan Athletic Director and former head hockey coach Rick Comley has been inducted into the 2023 Michigan Sports Hall of Fame, announced on Bally Sports Detroit on Monday.

A hockey All-American at Lake Superior State, Comley went on to coach the Lakers followed by Northern Michigan, which he led to the Frozen Four in 1980 and 1981 and National Championship in 1991, before winning a National Championship for Michigan State in 2007.

Comely joins Richard “Rip” Hamilton, Henrik Zetterberg, Ryan Miller, Sierra Romero, Lorenzo White, Lamarr Woodley, Mike “Doc” Emrick, Colleen Howe, and Dawn Riley in the 2023 class.

The Class was voted on by the Hall of Fame’s Election Task Force, a Statewide Election Committee, and the public. The Election Task Force and Committee, comprised of current and former journalists, sports executives, and representatives from smaller Sports Halls of Fame in Michigan, was Co-Chaired by former University of Michigan Associate Athletic Director Bruce Madej and Detroit News sports journalist Tony Paul. The 2023 Class was ratified by the Hall of Fame’s Board of Directors, which also selected the inductee from the Contributor and Legend categories.

“This year’s class spans generations and represents a diversity of champions and pioneers from the best in Michigan sports history. Congratulations to the Class of 2023,” said Scott Lesher, Hall of Fame chairman.

The Induction Ceremony will take place at the Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel on Thursday, September 14, 2023 from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. Tickets are now available here.