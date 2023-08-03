MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Day seven of the Tour Da Yoop, Eh bicycle tour kicked off early Thursday morning in Marquette as cyclists departed for Grand Marais.

Thursday’s 107-mile journey is just one of ten sections along a 1,200-mile tour around the Upper Peninsula to raise funds for U.P. families battling childhood cancer.

Event Founder James Studinger says he originally pitched the idea to U.P. Lions Childhood Cancer Chair Christine Smith a few years back.

“I was taking a group of high school kids hiking through the U.P. and she helped me logistically get us to our starting point,” Studinger said. “We raised some money for the cars, and then I said ‘Hey Chris, I’ve got a bike ride I gotta tell you about.’ It’s just a great partnership because these families are located throughout the entire peninsula, and we’re obviously riding our bike throughout the entire peninsula and so we get to meet a lot of the families along the way.”

Now a few years in, the event brings in people from around the country to take part in the tour, including Jon and Tina Larson, who traveled from California to join in the ride as part of their honeymoon.

“I knew the U.P. was a special place, but I’m seeing it really in its full splendor on this trip right here,” Jon said. “And everybody along the way, these little towns we go through, the people come out and they make sandwiches and they get tables of food out for us. As Tina said, the families come out that are going through that childhood cancer and we see what they’re going through on the front lines and how grateful they are for the support that this tour is doing.”

“It was amazing to meet all those families. That was great,” Tina said. “Because there’s a lot of fundraisers for this and that cause, but you never really see the real people behind them. And that was great. At every stop or at the end of the day. We meet the families and they share their stories that was touching”

Originally from the U.P., Studinger says it was important to him to showcase both the quality and safety of biking in the Upper Peninsula. That goal, combined with support from the U.P. community along the way, has helped continue to make the event a success.

“So the worst thing with biking is the safety aspect. It can be a very dangerous sport,” Studinger said. “The Upper Peninsula has a fraction of the bike accidents of the rest of the country and even the rest of the state. But the problem is nobody knew where to ride their bike. So I thought if I did a 1,200-mile ride around the U.P., it would raise awareness of the safe biking up here and people would bring their bikes and they’d find some really safe routes to go on.”

Following the ride to Grand Marais, the group will travel from Grand Marais to Sault Ste. Marie on August 4, Sault Ste. Marie to St. Ignace on August 5, and finish off the trip by heading from St. Ignace to Manistique on August 6.

“It’s scenic, it’s beautiful, it’s wonderful. But the thing that we always hang onto and always remember the most after each year are the people we meet along the way,” Studinger said. “The people that we’re riding with, they just blow me away. They’re wonderful, fantastic people, but mostly the people we meet in all the towns in our encounters around the entire Upper Peninsula. So friendly. They’ve embraced us, they’ve been supportive. It is what everybody remembers the most.”

You can keep up to date with the Tour Da Yoop, Eh on Facebook.