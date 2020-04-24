Rodgers heir apparent? Packers trade up to Select Utah State QB Jordan Love

FILE – In this Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, file photo, Utah State quarterback Jordan Love works out at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis. For the first time in two decades the New England Patriots are preparing for the NFL draft without a clear picture of who their starting quarterback will be in 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

GREEN BAY, Wisc. (WJMN)- The Green Bay Packers may have just made the most shocking pick of the entire first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. The Packers moved up from no. 30 to no. 26 after agreeing to a trade with the Maimi Dolphins. With that pick, the Packers drafted quarterback Jordan Love from Utah State.

The junior quarterback started 13 games in his final season, completing 61.9% of his passes for 3,402 yards and 20 touchdowns while throwing 17 interceptions.

As a sophomore in 2018, he threw 32 touchdowns to 6 intercepts with 3,552 yards.

It is the fifth time in the Super Bowl era that the Packers have selected a quarterback in the first round.

