Rodgers: “It’s not about the draft pick, it’s not about picking Jordan”

In this photo from Jan. 16, 2021, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) runs during an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Los Angeles Rams in Green Bay, Wis. Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst says the team remains committed to Rodgers “for the foreseeable future” one year after trading up in the first round to draft the three-time MVP’s potential successor. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps, File)

GREEN BAY, Wis.(WFRV) – FINALLY. After what has felt like ten years, Aaron Rodgers speaks for the first time since news dropped that he does not want to play another down for the Green Bay Packers.

This comes after it was reported that Rodgers did not report for OTA’s, which are voluntary.

Talking with Kenny Mayne on his last time hosting SportsCenter, Rodgers was asked by the ESPN host if he was demanding a trade.

“I’m just here so I don’t get fined, Ken,” Rodgers said with a cheeky smile.

After reminiscing about all the interviews the two have done over the years, Mayne again asked how he felt about fans taking the teams side during the rift between the two.

With a small smile, Rodgers answered in the calm manner we’re all so used to.

“With my situation, look, it’s never been about the draft pick, picking Jordan; I love Jordan. He’s a great kid. We’ve had a lot of fun to work together. Love the coaching staff, love my teammates, love the fan base in Green Bay. An incredible 16 years. It’s just kind of about a philosophy and maybe forgetting that it is about the people that make the thing go. It’s about character. It’s about culture, it’s about doing things the right way,” Rodgers said. “A lot of this was put into motion last year and the wrench was kind of thrown into it when I won MVP and played the way I played last year. So this is just kind of, I think, the spill-out of all that. But look, man, it is about the people and that’s the most important thing. ”

Rodgers went on to say that Green Bay has always been about the people, citing from Curly Lambeau being founder and owner with Lombardi and Bart Starr to all the incredible names to the 90s teams with Coach Holmgren and Brett Farve, who he affectionately called Favrey.

The ending note? “It’s about the people.”

So it seems what has been reported has been true. Matt LaFleur, his teammates, and drafting Jordan Love is not the root of Aaron Rodgers ire. The front office is where his irritation lies. Whether he shows up to any OTA’s or training camp, however?

That’s still a ‘beautiful mystery.”