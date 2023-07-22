NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WJMN) – In 2023, four individuals are set to to be inducted into the Negaunee Public Schools Hall of Fame later this summer. The inductees, who must ‘exemplify the pride and spirit that represents Negaunee Public Schools’, are John Argall, Robert ‘Pappy’ Ellis, Don Mourand, and Roland ‘Foo’ Koski.

This week, we sat down to speak with Koski, a long-time referee and active community member in Negaunee. A 1963 graduate from Negaunee, Koski joined the Navy after graduation, returning four years later to become a mainstay in the local sports and history communities in the time since.

“I can go all the way back to 1957 in the State Championship year, Negaunee won the State Championship. I have a score book with every single game that I took. I was a follower and I was an avid Negaunee Miner fan,” Koski said “What was nice about 1957, in 2017 I created a complete book – the 60-year reunion for the ’57 team and all the old players that I adored and loved to see, most of them came back and we had a big celebration in Negaunee.”

After getting some experience in refereeing in the Navy and upon his return to the U.P., Koski became a registered official with the MHSAA, a role he’s now continuing into his 57th year.

“That first year, independent basketball in Negaunee, we had our basketball team and then we needed referees, of course,” Koski said. “I did referee when I was overseas in the Navy. And so I had a little bit of experience in it, but hey, I made $5 a game or something like that. That was good spending money downtown.”

A big fan of local history, Koski’s career as a mailman helped foster his connection to Negaunee’s history, an interest he’s parlayed into two ongoing passion projects.

“But I still have two other hobbies, and one of them is the Negaunee Cemetery that I’m really happy with, what I’ve done there for 25 years. I’ve uncovered all the records from Negaunee that were hand written,” Koski said. “It’s all on computer and it’s all on a web page right now and it shows 18,700-some burials. Alphabetical and where they’re buried and so forth. The other one is I’ve updated and I’m still working on it, is a complete alumni list of everyone that attended Negaunee High School from 1879 to 2023. And I think I’m going to add 2024 into that list now since we’re into that year coming up. And I also have everybody in St. Paul, everybody at Palmer from 1928 to 1942, and everybody from adult education Hartman High.”

While being a referee has its share of bumps in the road, Koski hopes his experience and time spent training younger umpires and referees will show that it’s a worthwhile endeavor.

“You have to have thick skin. You’re gonna have some noise but they’re out there rooting for their own team. They don’t really mean it and sometimes I think a lot of this stuff coming from the fans is probably stuff they don’t even know they’re saying at the time,” Koski said. “But it’s all in the heat of the moment. It’s win, win, win, but that’s not the way life should be from now on. It’s got to be ‘Did you have fun? Did you enjoy yourself? We got school tomorrow’. My feeling is, don’t have a high, don’t have a low, try to stay in the middle. Yes, you’re gonna have glory and you’re gonna have defeat, you got to forget about it and try to stay right in the middle.”

While joining Negaunee’s Hall of Fame is not something Koski necessarily expected to happen, joining the list of some of the school’s most distinguished members is an honor for someone so invested in the community’s history.

“I want to thank all the people that voted for me. For all the information that the committee for the Hall of Fame, all the meetings they’ve had and putting everything together and discussing everything and getting all the correspondence out to all the members that are voting and to all the sponsors,” Koski said. “This is a beautiful place right here. I mean the Hall of Fame, people have to come in here and look at it. I mean it is perfect-o.”\

The four new member will officially join the Hall of Fame in a ceremony on August 11.