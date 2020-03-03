Rose has sprained ankle, to be re-evaluated in 2 weeks

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

Detroit Pistons guard Derrick Rose (25) in the second half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, in Denver. The Nuggets won 115-98. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DETROIT (AP) — Detroit Pistons guard Derrick Rose has a sprained right ankle and is expected to be re-evaluated in two weeks.

The team announced Tuesday that Rose had an MRI that confirmed a grade-two sprain.

The 31-year-old Rose is averaging 18.1 points per game this season for his highest output since 2011-12.

Rose was injured in the first quarter of a loss at Sacramento on Sunday.

The Pistons host Oklahoma City on Wednesday night.

Detroit also has signed Donta Hall to a second 10-day contract. In three games with the Pistons, Hall has averaged 1.7 points.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Special Olympics: Athlete Spotlight

Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition"

Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing"

Special Olympics Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Basketball"

Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games"

Special Olympics: Downhill Ski

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics: Downhill Ski"

Special Olympics Figure Skating

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Figure Skating"

Polar Plunge for Special Olympics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polar Plunge for Special Olympics"

Latest News Video

Alzheimer's MAT

Thumbnail for the video titled "Alzheimer's MAT"

Girls HS Basketball: Westwood, Negaunee, L'anse, Baraga, Gladstone survive and advance

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girls HS Basketball: Westwood, Negaunee, L'anse, Baraga, Gladstone survive and advance"

LOCAL 3 TUESDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 3/2/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 TUESDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 3/2/2020"

Precious Metals 3-2-2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Precious Metals 3-2-2020"

Stocks 3-2-2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stocks 3-2-2020"

Escanaba in Da Moonlight at the Historic Vista Theater

Thumbnail for the video titled "Escanaba in Da Moonlight at the Historic Vista Theater"