Rose has sprained ankle, to be re-evaluated in 2 weeks

Detroit Pistons guard Derrick Rose (25) in the second half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, in Denver. The Nuggets won 115-98. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DETROIT (AP) — Detroit Pistons guard Derrick Rose has a sprained right ankle and is expected to be re-evaluated in two weeks.

The team announced Tuesday that Rose had an MRI that confirmed a grade-two sprain.

The 31-year-old Rose is averaging 18.1 points per game this season for his highest output since 2011-12.

Rose was injured in the first quarter of a loss at Sacramento on Sunday.

The Pistons host Oklahoma City on Wednesday night.

Detroit also has signed Donta Hall to a second 10-day contract. In three games with the Pistons, Hall has averaged 1.7 points.