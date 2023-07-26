NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Superior Alliance for Independent Living (SAIL) hosted a celebration of the 33rd anniversary of the signing of the Americans with Disabilities Act on Wednesday.

Wednesday’s gathering at Jackson Mine Park in Negaunee commemorated the anniversary with food, games, and a chance for attendees to try out some of SAIL’s adaptive bicycles and tricycles, which are designed to make outdoor recreation accessible for all.

“We picked Negaunee because Negaunee has done a great job of making things accessible in their community,” said Julie Shaw, Executive Director for SAIL. “Their outdoor rack, their beach, they’ve done a wonderful job down at their beach. So they’re very inclusionary and including all people in all activities, and we’re very excited to celebrate here with them.”

The legislation, which went into effect in 1990, banned discrimination based upon disability in the United States.

“It’s just a blessing to see that we are learning in our communities to include everybody and make things more accessible for all,” Shaw said. “Our accessibility team has done a wonderful job of working with Travel Marquette and going and reviewing different businesses and we have a guide put together where people can know what businesses they can enter and they have access into the restrooms and move around in the agencies. And so it’s just really exciting to see the movement because movements take a long time and this is a Civil Rights Act and we are just so happy that people are embracing, including everyone and all that we do.”

On August 25, the organization will host “Toss for a Cause” to help raise funds for an accessible restroom at Marquette’s Lower Harbor. The organization will be hosting a cornhole tournament fundraiser at HarborFest in Marquette on August 26.

You can connect with SAIL via Facebook here and via their website.