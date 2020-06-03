Senior Spotlight: Ashton Janke of Dollar Bay

Over the next few months we will be shining the light on senior student athletes who have gotten their season cut short or cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Our next senior spotlight features Ashton Janke of Dollar Bay.
Name: Ashton Janke
School: Dollar Bay-Tamarack City Area Schools
Sport(s): Basketball, Golf
Position: Forward
Senior Year Accomplishments:
- 2020 BCAM’s Best All State
- BCAM 2020 Outstanding Senior Athlete
- BCAM 2020 Academic All State
- 1st Team All Copper Country Conference
- Copper Mountain Conference Player of the Year
- Upper Peninsula Dream Team Selection
- All-State 1st team
Plans for the future: Attend Michigan Technological University to study Sports Fitness Management
We here at Local 3 want to wish Ashton all the best moving forward!