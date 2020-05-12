Senior Spotlight: Bill Rautiola of Chassell

Throughout the next few months, we will be shining the light on senior student-athlete standouts who had their season cut short or canceled due to the recent pandemic. Our next Senior Spotlight features Bill Rautiola of Chassell.

Name: Bill Rautiola: Chassell High School

Sport(s): Bill was a multi-sport athlete at Chassell High School playing basketball and golf. He also played tight end and linebacker for the Hancock bulldogs as part of a coop with Chassell. Bill was an all-conference 1st team for basketball as a point guard for the Panthers. He was a team captain. He averaged 20 ppg with 48 percent shooting prior to his season being cut short. Bill found success outside of sports as well, he was named class valedictorian

Plans for the future: Bill is planning on going to college next Fall where he wants to go into engineering.

Good luck bill, we know you’ll continue to find great success!