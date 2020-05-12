Senior Spotlight: Carter Crouch of Lake Linden-Hubbell

Over the next few months, we will be honoring the outstanding accomplishments of senior student-athletes across the U.P. Who have had their seasons cut short or canceled due to the current pandemic. Today we’re shining the light on carter crouch from Lake Linden-Hubbell.

NAME: Carter Crouch

SCHOOL: Lake Linden-Hubbell

SPORTS: Football, Basketball, Track, Baseball

ACCOMPLISHMENTS:

4 Letters in Football: All Conference 2017, 2018, – All UP 2017, 2018, 2019, – All State 2018, 2019;

4 Letters in Basketball: All Conference 2018, 2019,

4 Letters in Track: All State 2017, 2018, 2019,

2 Letters in Baseball: All Conference 2019;

Greater: Burlsworth Character Award

PLANS FOR THE FUTURE: Attend Michigan Tech to study Exercise Science and signed letter of intent to play football for the Huskies