Senior Spotlight: Carter Crouch of Lake Linden-Hubbell

Over the next few months, we will be honoring the outstanding accomplishments of senior student-athletes across the U.P. Who have had their seasons cut short or canceled due to the current pandemic. Today we’re shining the light on carter crouch from Lake Linden-Hubbell.

NAME:  Carter Crouch
SCHOOL:  Lake Linden-Hubbell
SPORTS:  Football, Basketball, Track, Baseball
ACCOMPLISHMENTS:

  • 4 Letters in Football:  All Conference 2017, 2018,  – All UP 2017, 2018, 2019,  – All State 2018, 2019;  
  • 4 Letters in Basketball:  All Conference 2018, 2019, 
  • 4 Letters in Track:  All State 2017, 2018, 2019, 
  • 2 Letters in Baseball: All Conference 2019;  
  • Greater:  Burlsworth Character Award

PLANS FOR THE FUTURE:   Attend Michigan Tech to study Exercise Science and signed letter of intent to play football for the Huskies

