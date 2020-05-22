Senior Spotlight: Chas Kumpula of Negaunee

Over the next few months we will be shining the light on senior student-athletes who have gotten their season cut short or canceled due to the pandemic we are currently in. Our next Senior Spotlight features one of the best boys tennis singles players in the U.P. – Negaunee’s Chas Kumpula.

Chas was apart of the dynasty that is Negaunee Boys Tennis. He also was a contributor to the Miner’s basketball team.

On the tennis court was where Chas really separated himself. He played number one singles for the miners. He was an all-state first-team selection. He was a 2018 and 2019 all-up selection. He also helped Negaunee to 3 U.P. team titles during his career.

“Oh, it was truly special, you know, I’m never going to forget it. Being apart of something like that because, obviously, we didn’t get a chance to go for a fourth straight or my fourth straight U.P. title. But, winning three straight as a team was just unbelievable. It was awesome. So, I mean, I’m never going to forget it. My teammates will never forget it and it’s just special. After a lot of thinking I decided to move to Duluth, Minnesota because I have family there. I’m going to the University of Minnesota-Duluth. Just for school. I’m not playing any sports. But, it should be a great time there and I’ll always get back to basketball and tennis.” – Chas Kumpula

Good luck to you Chas in Minnesota. Wishing you nothing but the best!