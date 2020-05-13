Senior Spotlight: Kali Donnelly, Shelby McGowan, & Caylee Dusseault of Munising

We continue our Senior Spotlight series with three outstanding seniors from Munising. They were a big part of the Mustangs dominance in competitive cheer over the last few years.

Name: Kali Donnelly

School: Munising High School

Sport(s): Sideline & Competitive Cheer (4 years) and Softball (2 years)

Accomplishments: All-State, All-Region, All-District 1st Team, Academic All-State Individual, Most Improved for Softball

Plans for Future: Attending and cheering at Alma College pursuing a degree in Nursing

Name: Shelby McGowan

School: Munising High School

Sport(s): Sideline & Competitive Cheer 4 years

Accomplishments: All District 1st Team, All Region 2nd Team, All State Honorable Mention Team

Plans for Future: Attend Northern Michigan University in the field of Pre-Radiology

Name: Caylee Dusseault

School: Munising High School

Sport(s): Sideline & Competitive Cheer 4 years

Accomplishments: All-District and All-Region Honorable Mention Team

Plans for Future: Attending Northern Michigan University in the field of Pre-Veterinary Medicine