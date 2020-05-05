Senior Spotlight: Leo Helppi of Negaunee

For the next few months, we here at local 3 will be spotlighting some amazing senior student-athletes who had their season cut short or canceled altogether. Today’s senior is Negaunee’s very own, Leo Helppi.

Name: Leo Helppi School: Negaunee High School

Sport(s): Track and Field: Track- shot and discus, 400 M Dash. Accomplishments: Track- 4 year varsity and Team Captain

Wrestling: 189 and 215 weight classes. Accomplishments: 100 Career wins, State Qualifier, U.P. Champ, MPC Champ, Academic All-State, 4-year varsity, team captain.

Football: All-U.P First Team, All-State Team as middle linebacker, Team Captain, 3-year varsity starter

Plans for the future: Attend Michigan Technological University to play football and earn a degree in Mechanical Engineering.

Good Luck to Leo at Michigan Tech & beyond!!