Senior Spotlight: Mary Slagle of Norway

We here at Local 3 acknowledge the heartbreak of the senior student-athletes who were unable to finish or play in their final sports seasons due to the coronavirus pandemic. So, throughout the next few months, we will be putting the spotlight on those athletes who have not only accomplished great things during their high school careers but also have big plans for the future. Today’s senior is Norway’s Mary Slagle.

Name: Mary Slagle

School: Norway High School

Sports: Sideline Cheer, Competitive Cheer, Golf, and Track. Also participates in four different styles of competitive dance.

Position: Cheer Captain

Accomplishments: All-Conference Individual and Team for golf, 2nd Team Districts for Cheer, and Kleikamp and DeRidder awards for Cheer.

Mary is an all-around student athlete. She is also President of YAC; President of Key Club; President of Leo Club; Secretary of Student Council; Red Cross Student Coordinator; National Honor Society Member; and is a big sister in Big Brothers/Big Sisters.

She has also over 1,000 documented hours of volunteering and continues to volunteer during this time at organizations such as Feeding America.

Plans for the future: Mary plans to attend UW – La Crosse for Radiation Therapy. She is excited to begin her career in radiation therapy and be an integral part of the fight against all cancers.