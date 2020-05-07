Senior Spotlight: Owen Morton of Ishpeming

We continue shining the light on some outstanding senior student-athletes who’ve had their seasons cut short or canceled altogether due to the coronavirus pandemic. Our ‘Senior Spotlight’ continues with Ishpeming’s Owen Morton.

Name: Owen Morton: Ishpeming High School

Sport(s): Football: 3-years on Varsity. All-U.P. Dream Team as a Guard. Also, played offensive tackle and defensive end.

Swimming: 4-year varsity starter. Academic All-State team.

Track & Field: 4-Year varsity competitor.

Plans for the future: Will be continuing school at Northern Michigan pursuing an associate’s degree in building technology.

Good luck to Owen as he continues to build a very solid future for himself!