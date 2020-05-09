Senior Spotlight: Skylar Hall of Negaunee

Throughout the next few months we will be shining the light on senior student-athlete standouts who had their season’s cut short or cancelled due to the recent pandemic. Our next Senior Spotlight features Skylar Hall of Negaunee.

Name: Skylar Hall: Negaunee High School

Sport(s): Softball: Skylar was a standout pitcher and played first base on the Negaunee softball team. She was also a member of the Negaunee swimming and cross country teams. She was All-District and All-Region the past 2 years in softball, 2019 West PAC pitcher of the year, 2019 Regional pitcher of the year, and she was All-State honorable mention. She was a 2 time regional champion in softball as well.

Plans for the future: Skylar will be attending Lakeland University in Sheboygan, Wisconsin in the fall, where she will be playing softball and majoring in exercise science.

Quote from Randy Carlson, Head Softball Coach at Negaunee: “Skylar is the hardest working athlete that I have ever played with, played against or coached. There is no doubt in my mind that she would have been All-State this year. It is so unfortunate that she did not get the final payoff for all the hard work that she put in, but I am very confident that she will have a great college career because of how hard she works.”

Good luck to Skylar at the next level!