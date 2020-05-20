Senior Spotlight: Tia Mattila & Berkli Asgard of Ishpeming

Over the next few months, we will be shining the light on senior student-athletes who have gotten their season cut short or cancelled due to the pandemic we are currently in. Our next Senior Spotlight will showcase the great accomplishments by two Ishpeming softball standouts. Tia Mattila and Berkli Asgard.

We’ll begin with Tia. She flourished in softball with the Hematites, but also played basketball and volleyball.

She was both an outfielder and a pitcher. She was a 3-time all-district and all-regional player.

She signed on to play softball at bay college where she will be studying to be an x-ray technician

Berkli was a softball player and played tennis at Ishpeming. She played at third base. She was a 2-time all-district player and was an academic all-state selection.

Her plan after high school is to attend Northern Michigan where she will be studying health care.

Good luck to both Tia an Berkli in their next chapters!