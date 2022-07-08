GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Former Green Bay Packers All-Pro wide receiver Sterling Sharpe and Super Bowl-winning head coach Mike Holmgren are among the semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023.

Sharpe, a three-time, first-team All-Pro selection, and five-time Pro Bowler played seven seasons with the green and gold before suffering a career-ending neck injury. He led the NFL in receptions three times, setting a single-season league record with 108 in 1992, and then breaking it the following year with 112 receptions. The record has since been broken.

In 112 games, Sharpe finished his career with 595 receptions for 8,134 yards and 65 total touchdowns. In his last season in 1994, he led the NFL in touchdowns with 18.

Holmgren coached the Green Bay Packers to back-to-back Super Bowls in 1996 and 1997, winning Super Bowl XXXI against the New England Patriots by a score of 35-21. The following year, Holmgren would fall to John Elway and the Denver Broncos.

Holmgren posted a 75-37 record with the Green Bay Packers before moving on to Seattle, where he made another Super Bowl in 2006 but lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

For a complete list of the semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023, click here.