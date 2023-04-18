MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Marquette Junior Hockey continues to lay a strong foundation for young skaters.

“The young kids are fun,” said Amy Cook, a coach for the Marquette Junior Hockey girls team. “They’re all really excited. They love to learn. They’re growing all the time. From the beginning to the year to the end of the year, they grow a ton. It’s really amazing to watch.”

You’ve heard the saying you need to walk before you run. For the Marquette Junior Girls Hockey players, it’s learn to skate before you score.

“I think what’s most important is just teaching them the fundamentals of just skating,” said Cook. “What we try to do as they get better throughout the year is improve on their team work and try to teach them the actual game of hockey.”

Molding the minds of the future, role models are key in their success. With the help of the Northern Michigan University Women’s Club Hockey team, these girls have the hat trick up their sleeve.

“I would say the kids love any sort of scrimmage,” said Cook. “They’re always all about the scrimmage. So, they’re always asking me, ‘when are we going to scrimmage? When are we going to scrimmage? So, that would be the kids favorite for sure.”

While most of the skaters we talked to agreed that goalie was their least favorite. Each player had a different reason they loved the sport of hockey.

What do you love about playing hockey?

“I love getting goals,” said Skylar.

“Being with all my friends and going to hockey tournaments,” said Harlow.

“Exercise and you get to meet a lot of new people,” said Nora and Madi.

“Mostly that I get to play with all my friends and have fun,” said Izzy.

And who knows, maybe one day we’ll see these girls take the ice on the big stage representing the green and gold or even the red, white and blue.