FILE – In this Oct. 11, 2019, file photo, Western Michigan forward Austin Rueschhoff (22) skates Ohio State during an NCAA college hockey game in Toledo, Ohio. Rueschhoff signed with the New York Rangers recently. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski, File)

TORONTO, Ontario (AP) — Signing college free agents is some of the only business that can get done in the NHL right now while the season is on hold.

Hockey is on hiatus at all levels and players because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The remainder of the college season was canceled in mid-March before postseason tournaments began.

The unique situation allowed undrafted players to quickly move from the disappointment of their college career ending to the excitement of signing a pro contract.