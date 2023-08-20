MUNISING, Mich. (WJMN) – The Munising Mustangs enter the 2023 football season coming off of one of their most successful in recent memory in 2022, going undefeated in the regular season and playing well into the postseason before coming up just short in the state semifinals.

The team was headlined by a group of eight seniors, taking home plenty of honors, including being voted the Division 1 Team of the Year by the UPSSA in the 8-man category.

“Last year was a great run,” said Head Coach Matt Mattson. “You know, we had gotten to 8-man three years in front of that, had some sophomores up that year and they were finally seniors. So we had eight seniors that started and played a lot of football for us. One of them was my son and just a good, good group of kids, good friends and 11-0 until we lost in the state semifinal game. So, just a great run, a great group of kids and one of those years that’s hard to duplicate.”

Despite the departures of some key pieces from last season, the team will bring back players who filled big roles in 2022. Having firsthand experience reaching the heights they’ll look to reach again this season will help as new players step up into the holes left behind, something the team has done well since making the transition to 8-man football.

“With all those starters gone, we do have some talent coming back, they just haven’t played a ton,” Mattson said. “Offensive line, let’s figure that out, running backs, quarterback was a three year starter also. Just more than anything, get them on the field and get them some varsity experience.”

One thing that won’t change, though, is the team’s style of play, focusing on fundamentals and playing with a gritty, smash mouth mindset.

“Mustang football, I grew up here so it’s kind of decades long, I think we’re always pretty hard-nosed defensively,” Mattson said. “We normally get after it. We always say we like to run the football, so it’s kind of power, smash mouth football, those types of things. And it hasn’t changed in the last 40 years, so we’re not going to change a great deal this year, either. I think we still have pretty good team defense. Just that chemistry and different kids playing, like I said, we need to get kids on the field and figure out who exactly goes where, but it’s just gonna be a little bit of work-in-progress for us.”

While last season was a fun ride, Mattson says that won’t let he or the team stop from focusing on the task ahead, something he’s making sure the seniors won’t forget as they set out to make their final season with the team as memorable as possible.

“I take every year a little differently, you know, it’s fresh, it doesn’t really matter what happened last year for this year’s team,” Mattson said. “I always talk to our seniors and just let them know that this is their season. I’m probably going to be coaching next year, probably a couple years down the road from there, so I always kind of put a little pressure on the seniors. Let them know that this is their season and it’s for them to decide what happens with it.”