State Games of Michigan: Winter Games coming to U.P.

Marquette, MICH. (WJMN) – The winter months can be long and grueling but that doesn’t mean you can’t have a little fun.

This February the Meijer ‘State Games of Michigan: Winter Games’ will be coming to the Marquette, Negaunee, and Ishpeming areas.

It will consist of eight events in six different venues. Top place finishers in each event will take home a medal as a keep sake.

It will begin with an opening ceremony and a rail jam at Marquette Mountain on February 25th and run through February 17th. Everyone is invited to sign up and take part.

“It is open to all ages and ability levels,” said Eric Engelbarts, the Executive Director of the Michigan Sports Alliance. “We actually do have some adaptive divisions as well in a couple of different sports. The sports we include, like I said eight different events, so anything from cross country skiing, ski jumping, nordic combined, to curling, hockey, figure skating, and luge. So, really what you would think of traditional winter games. We’re working with our sponsor in Travel Marquette to be able to identify a great host city and we found it here in Marquette. So, we’ve been making our way around and had nothing but positive things about the city of Marquette. We hope to make this a pillar of the community. Something that can be held here every year and continue to grow.”

For more information on the event visit HERE.

All of these events were made for the people of the Upper Peninsula. If you plan to compete in the Michigan Winter Games, let us know. We might get some video of you practicing and feature your journey to the podium. Just email jake.durant@upmatters.com

