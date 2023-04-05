MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – New Northern Michigan University head football coach Shane Richardson will be featured in an upcoming Northern Now digital livestream discussion moderated by Steve Mariucci. The livestreamed event will feature special appearances by New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh and NMU Athletic Director Rick Comley.

Richardson will discuss his future plans for the team during the event and answer questions from viewers.

The Northern Now event will take place on Wednesday, April 12 beginning at 7 p.m. Eastern. The stream will be free to view, but you must register for the event. After registration, you will be sent a link to view the discussion.

Mariucci will moderate the event as he and Richardson share stories about their time at NMU and their careers in football.

Mariucci and Richardson will be joined for special appearances during the event by Jets head coach Robert Saleh, a 2001 NMU graduate.

Northern Now is a digital event series for alumni and friends hosted by Northern Michigan University Alumni Relations. The series provides a behind-the-scenes look at NMU students, departments, athletics, and more on campus with exclusive tours, interviews, and interactive events.