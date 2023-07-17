MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Hurley Field in south Marquette has welcomed countless players over the years. From the dugout to the bleachers and beyond, one player has made Hurley field his second home for more than 50 years.

“After little league, there was no Babe Ruth or City League. So, I always came down here with my mother to watch my cousin on Hillcrest Dairy play,” said Steven ‘Pedro’ Flynn. “They had a real good team and there was about 30 teams in the Marquette area that were playing at the time. I came down here and I was a young kid, like 14-15, and I just got hooked.”

The diamond was a place that fueled Flynn’s desire for competition.

“Pedro’s a horse,” said Don O’Neill a longtime teammate of Flynn. “He’s a real competitive guy and he works really hard at what he tries to achieve. Dedication to the game, he always had dedication. He’s a very, very hard-nosed player.”

For 51 year’s Flynn has dedicated himself to playing. It was on the pitcher’s mound where he found his passion for this pastime.

“When I was a junior in high school I started throwing,” said Flynn. “I was wild. I threw hard but I was wild.”

“I remember when he first started pitching, he was a little wild.” said O’Neill.

His drive to improve led Flynn to develop a signature pitch that at times can be unhittable.

“It just started happening that I started to get my control and everything started clicking,” said Flynn. “Every other pitcher after me threw rise balls. Rise balls, most of the time the ball goes over the fence. Drop balls, the infielders get 90% of the balls because you never throw it higher than the knee and it drops from there. So, it’s like dropping off the end of the table. Then I started throwing some change ups and that there and started mixing stuff and that’s how I got where I am today.”

“In the day everybody has the rise, you know, all of these elite pitcher and Pedro came in with this hard drop,” said O’Neill. “When we would go out of town, they would never see that. It was hard, it was hard to hit and when they did hit it it would roll into the infield.”

Over five decades, Flynn has traveled across the U.S. and Canada, building a lifetime of memories, but one stands out the most.

“The one that meant the most to me was Rhinelander,” said Flynn.

“I traveled down there and they put me at first base and Pedro threw a perfect game against a New Zealand pitcher,” said O’Neill. “One of our guys, Tim Bullock, hit a three run homer and that was the story of the game, he never got a runner. I remember the last ball coming to me and I fielded it and the guys was coming to by and I swipe-tagged him. Pedro looked at me like ‘You better have got him!’ I got him and they called him out so it was great.”

Pedro’s legacy on the diamond is now being recognized beyond the Marquette community.

“My first words were, well deserved,” said O’Neill. “He earned this and he should have probably been in it a long time ago. He represents the fast-pitch community, very, very well and in those days, there was 20 teams and he was elite. So, it’s an honor to know him and all I can say is congratulations.”

This September, Flynn will be immortalized into the USA Softball of Michigan’s Hall of Fame.

“It tells me he’s a quality guy,” said O’Neill. “People like him on his team. You know, he’s a good friend and that’s what makes him successful. To this day, he’s still a competitor. We get out here and sixty something years old and he’s still working, he’s still competitive, he still wants to make plays, he still wants to pitch a good game. So, it’s a blast playing with him and a joy hanging with him. He’s a good man.”

Half a century of playing the sport he loves hasn’t dulled his competitive edge.

“Unbelievable,” said Flynn. “A life come true. “I worked hard all my life trying to play better, trying to get better, trying to get better all of the time. I bring that up to the young kids this day in age. The young kids don’t even want to play catch anymore. Dedication, I do if for my teammates. I’m a competitive guy out in the field, when I’m off the field I’m friendly.

Flynn and the rest of the USA Softball of Michigan’s 2023 Hall of Fame class will be enshrined on September, 30th. The annual banquet will be at the H Hotel in Midland.