Storm Joins Washington Redskins Coaching Staff

Posted: Jan 17, 2020

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – Former Michigan Tech defensive lineman Todd Storm has joined the Washington Redskins as an offensive quality control coach. Storm was on Head Coach Ron Rivera’s staff with the Carolina Panthers during the 2018 and 2019 seasons.

Storm, who hails from Laurium, Michigan, played for four seasons at Michigan Tech (2008-11) where he recorded 140 career tackles with 18.5 sacks in 40 games. Storm is third on the all-time sacks list at Michigan Tech and was a two-time Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Defensive Lineman of the Year. Storm also earned All-Region and All-American accolades during his time as a Husky.

Storm helped lead Tech to a combined 15-6 record over his final two seasons as a player. He was invited to the 2012 Detroit Lions Rookie Mini Camp and ended up signing a pro contract with the Cleveland Gladiators of the Arena Football League. He played one season for the Gladiators, accumulating 21 tackles, 3.0 sacks, two fumble recoveries and a forced fumble in nine games. Storm was a defensive coach for the Huskies during the 2014 season.The official announcements from the Washington Redskins can be viewed by clicking on the links above.–