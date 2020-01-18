Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Storm Joins Washington Redskins Coaching Staff

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

Posted: Jan 17, 2020      

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – Former Michigan Tech defensive lineman Todd Storm has joined the Washington Redskins as an offensive quality control coach. Storm was on Head Coach Ron Rivera’s staff with the Carolina Panthers during the 2018 and 2019 seasons.

Storm, who hails from Laurium, Michigan, played for four seasons at Michigan Tech (2008-11) where he recorded 140 career tackles with 18.5 sacks in 40 games. Storm is third on the all-time sacks list at Michigan Tech and was a two-time Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Defensive Lineman of the Year. Storm also earned All-Region and All-American accolades during his time as a Husky.

Storm helped lead Tech to a combined 15-6 record over his final two seasons as a player. He was invited to the 2012 Detroit Lions Rookie Mini Camp and ended up signing a pro contract with the Cleveland Gladiators of the Arena Football League. He played one season for the Gladiators, accumulating 21 tackles, 3.0 sacks, two fumble recoveries and a forced fumble in nine games. Storm was a defensive coach for the Huskies during the 2014 season.The official announcements from the Washington Redskins can be viewed by clicking on the links above.–

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Special Olympics: Athlete Spotlight

Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition"

Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing"

Special Olympics Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Basketball"

Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games"

Special Olympics: Downhill Ski

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics: Downhill Ski"

Special Olympics Figure Skating

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Figure Skating"

Polar Plunge for Special Olympics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polar Plunge for Special Olympics"

Latest News Video

HS Sports Zone: Top3on3 Sponsored by the Fish & Hunt Shop

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Sports Zone: Top3on3 Sponsored by the Fish & Hunt Shop"

LOCAL 3 FRIDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 1/17/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 FRIDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 1/17/2020"

Heikki Lunta Festival

Thumbnail for the video titled "Heikki Lunta Festival"

HS Sports Zone: Delta County Credit Union Hotline w/ Louis Chouinard of Menominee

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Sports Zone: Delta County Credit Union Hotline w/ Louis Chouinard of Menominee"

Heikki Lunta

Thumbnail for the video titled "Heikki Lunta"

Phone Scams

Thumbnail for the video titled "Phone Scams"