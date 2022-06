MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – After an underwhelming performance last year, team Local 3 is back to work preparing for the 2022 Gus Macker Basketball tournament. Check out a behind-the-scenes look at their first team practice and follow along with their journey.

The Gus Macker will be held in Ishpeming on June 24th-26th. If you’re looking to play in the tournament there is still time to sign up! Registration ends at 11:59 pm ET Monday night. You can register HERE.