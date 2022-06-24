MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Team Local 3 returns to the Gus Macker 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament with one goal: To win one game, just one.

In order to reach this goal, the team has brought in two new players to help.

The first new face is Steve Van Hulle. He brings a defensive presence to the team, his strength is stopping his opponents. He does have his weaknesses offensively, however.

“Shooting, passing, dribbling, running, pretty much everything else,” said Van Hulle.

Another new face is Jace Collins. Don’t let his size fool you. He joins the team with elite confidence.

“I have pretty good handles and I can shoot pretty well,” said Collins.

“He’s the absolute ringer of this team,” said Van Hulle. “He’s carrying us all to the championship.”

Collins backed it up during our second practice as a team. Van Hulle unfortunately did as well. Both players are excited to be a part of their first Gus Macker experience.

“Just filled with pride and hoping not to embarrass myself out there,” said Van Hulle.

“Yeah we have a shot to win a game,” said Collins. “We just need to be splashing them three’s.”

Will local 3 win a game? Find out Saturday and Sunday at the Gus Macker in Ishpeming. Our first game tips off Saturday at 9ET.