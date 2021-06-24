Team Local 3’s journey to the Gus Macker 3 on 3 Basketball Tournament

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – The 2021 Gus Macker 3 on 3 Basket Tournament tips off this weekend in Ishpeming. Teams will go head to head for some brand new hardware. Team Local 3 has been hard at work getting ready for the tournament with a grand total of three practices.
Local 3’s Jake Durant, Rebecca Bartelme and Chase Averill will be representing the station. With a combination of high school level experience, middle school level experience and absolutely no experience, it’s sure to be an interesting competition.
“Overall, I expect us to not completely be horrible,” said Bartelme.
“I think we’ll be alright,” added Averill. “I’m excited.”
Events begin Friday night in Downtown Ishpeming with registration, pony rides, Croatian chicken and a Police vs Firemen Mini Tourney.
Opening ceremonies for the games begin at 8:00 a.m. on Saturday. Team Local 3 will take on Team NBJN at 9:00 a.m. in Court ‘K.’
Proceeds from the event benefit Camp STAR. For more information, click here.
