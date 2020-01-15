Tech Soccer Adds Two Incoming Recruits for 2020

Posted: Jan 15, 2020

HOUGHTON, Mich. – The Michigan Tech soccer program is pleased to announce the addition of Kiersen Korienek and Mikayla Marshalek for the upcoming 2020 season. Korienek (Grandville, Mich.) and Marshalek (Rochester, Mich.) have signed National Letters of Intent to pursue their collegiate academic and athletic careers at Michigan Tech.

A forward who played for Grandville High School, Korienek is a four-year member of the Bulldogs girls soccer team. As a sophomore, Korienek scored five goals as her team won conference and district titles and finished runner-up in the regional playoffs. Korienek and the Bulldogs repeated as conference champions during her junior year. Korienek earned all-conference and all-district honors as a junior after finding the back of the net 19 times for the Bulldogs, earning her the Grand C.I.T.Y. of Champions HS Soccer Player of the Year award. Korienek also played for the United States Youth Futsal National Team in Colombia in 2018 and again in 2019 in Argentina. Korienek will major in civil engineering while attending Michigan Tech.

“Kiersen brings a number of important attributes to Michigan Tech,” said assistant coach Charles Coan. “She has the ability to finish from anywhere and has the ability to make those around her better with her decision making. She also has a broad range of dribbling and passing skills mixed with excellent ball control. All these skills allow her to help her team maintain possession and control the tempo of the game.”

A graduate of Stoney Creek High School, Marshalek played defense for United FC Michigan 01 Green Girls, where she was a 2020 Michigan State Cup champion, a 2019 Michigan State Cup semi-finalist, and a 2018 Michigan State Cup quarterfinalist. Marshalek plans to major in biological sciences at Michigan Tech.

“Mikayla is a fierce shut-down defender capable of playing anywhere across the backline,” Coan said of Marshalek. “She gets forward well on the wing and has the work rate and discipline to recover early. In the center, she is a ball-winner and can play her way out by combining through the midfield to help in the attack. Her technical ability and decision-making skills will help us play our brand of soccer in the coming years.”

The addition of Korienek and Marshalek brings the Michigan Tech recruiting class of 2020 to six future Huskies. Korienek and Marshalek join Molly Bolang (Pinckney, Mich.), Reagan Olli (Gaylord, Mich.), Vayda Voss (Gaylord, Mich.), and Hadley Wells (Saginaw, Mich.) as the incoming student-athletes who have committed to Michigan Tech.