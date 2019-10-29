Tech volleyball ranked No. 21 this week

HOUGHTON, Mich. – The Michigan Tech volleyball team is ranked No. 21 in this week’s AVCA Top 25 poll, jumping a spot from last week. The Huskies are 18-4 overall, 10-1 in the GLIAC, and have won seven straight matches.

Tech was No. 22 last week, No. 24 on October 15, No. 21 on September 9, and has received votes in every other poll this season. The No. 21 ranking is the highest since the preseason poll in 1998 and highest regular-season ranking since 1996.

Tech was ranked in five polls in 2018. The Black and Gold spent two weeks at No. 24 and three at No. 25 last season.

The Huskies wrap up their six-match road trip at Northern Michigan on Saturday at Vandament Arena. First serve is at 4 p.m. Tech swept the Wildcats in their first meeting on September 24 at the SDC Gym.

AVCA Division II Coaches Top 25 – October 28, 2019

 SchoolPoints Record Previous
1.Cal State San Bernardino (45)114919-01
2.Nebraska-Kearney (1)110422-02
3.Minnesota Duluth101519-25
4.Washburn100619-2T-3
5.Western Washington95719-16
6.Concordia – St. Paul91817-47
7.Northern State90918-3T-3
8.Lewis77221-39
9.Central Missouri71416-610
10.Regis65418-312
11.St. Cloud State63817-413
12.Wayne State (Neb.)61018-48
13.Hillsdale53017-316
14.NW Missouri State52117-514
15.Southwest Minnesota State50913-811
16.Winona State48617-417
17.Wheeling35920-319
18.Angelo State32919-215
19.Rockhurst28619-620
20.Ferris State26417-518
21.Michigan Tech23118-422
22.Upper Iowa21415-621
23.Texas A&M-Commerce17319-423
24.Cal State L.A.12214-524
25.Missouri-St. Louis7921-325

