Tech volleyball ranked No. 22 this week

HOUGHTON, Mich. – The Michigan Tech volleyball team is ranked No. 22 in this week’s AVCA Top 25 poll. The Huskies are 20-5 overall and 12-2 in the GLIAC and have won 20 matches three seasons in a row for the first time since 1997.

The Huskies split their final home matches of the regular season last weekend. Tech fell to current No. 18 Ferris State in five sets Friday and defeated Northwood 3-1 on Senior Day Saturday.

Tech hits the road to wrap up the regular season at Lake Superior State Friday and Saginaw Valley State Saturday. The Huskies have clinched a home GLIAC Tournament Quarterfinal match on Wednesday, November 20 to begin the playoffs.

Tech was No. 20 last week, No. 21 on October 29, No. 22 on October 21, No. 24 on October 15, No. 21 on September 9, and has received votes in every other poll this season. The No. 20 ranking was the highest since the preseason poll in 1998 and the highest regular-season ranking since 1996.

Tech was ranked in five polls in 2018. The Black and Gold spent two weeks at No. 24 and three at No. 25 last season.

Courtesy: MTU Athletics