Tech Women’s Basketball Receive Votes in WBCA NCAA Division II Poll

LILBURN, Ga. – The Michigan Tech women’s basketball team is receiving votes in the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association NCAA Division II Preseason Top 25 Poll, announced Thursday by the national office. The Huskies are one of three Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference teams who are in the preseason poll, with Grand Valley State ranked third and Ashland eighth prior to the tip-off of the regular season.

Michigan Tech was selected to finish first in the GLIAC North Division this year when the GLIAC coaches’ preseason poll was announced last week. Tech earned 58 points in the poll along with eight first place votes, edging out Northern Michigan who was picked second with 53 points and four first place votes. Ferris State checked in at the No. 3 spot in the North Division with 40 points followed by Parkside with 32 points (No. 4), Lake Superior State had 19 points (No. 5), and Purdue Northwest was issued 14 points (No. 6).



The Huskies are coming off another outstanding season in 2018-19 in Head Coach Sam Hoyt’s first campaign at Tech. Hoyt guided the Huskies to a 21-9 overall record and a 16-4 mark in the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference a year ago. The Huskies claimed their 16th GLIAC North Division Conference title last season and were the No. 3 seed in the conference tournament. Senior forward Abbie Botz along with junior guard Cassidy Trotter were named to the Preseason All-GLIAC North Division team.



The Huskies tipped off the exhibition portion of the schedule last week at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay and host Finlandia University this Friday in the second exhibition of the year. The regular season opener is at Lewis on Saturday November 9th at 4 p.m. This year’s slate of games will include 13 regular season home dates, with the official home opener scheduled for Friday November 22nd against Concordia-St. Paul.



Friday’s game against Finlandia is scheduled for 6 p.m. eastern time.



