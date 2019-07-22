Tech Women’s Basketball to Compete in Dominican Republic

Jul 22, 2019

HOUGHTON, Mich. – Every four years the NCAA allows basketball programs to make an international trip and this August the Michigan Tech women’s basketball team will have the opportunity to compete in the Dominican Republic. The Huskies will arrive in the Dominican Republic on August 10 and arrive back in Houghton August 17.

Tech will play three games against local competition along with other opportunities to explore the culture and hold a basketball clinic for local youth. The Huskies will take on Mauricio Baez Sunday August 11 at 10:30 a.m., Calero Monday August 12 at 6:30 p.m., and wrap up the exhibition schedule against San Carlos at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday August 14. Tech will then hold the basketball clinic on Friday August 16.



“It is hard to put into words how impactful this trip could be for our program,” said senior Abbie Botz. “Traveling to a foreign country and seeing the world through another perspective will bring us new experiences, which will provide deeper appreciation and individual growth. This unique and life changing experience would allow us to make lasting memories and create deeper bonds with teammates and coaches. The continued support from the Michigan Tech community is one of the best things about being a student athlete. Without the generosity of program supporters, this amazing opportunity would not be possible.”



Watch for more updates on michigantechhuskies.com and social media as the trip gets closer as well as updates while the team is in the Dominican Republic. Friends of the program can contribute donations for the trip or the women’s basketball program in general by visiting https://www.mtu.edu/giving/athletics/priorities/womens-basketball/.

Courtesy: MTU Athletics



