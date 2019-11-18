Tech’s Trenton Bliss named WCHA Forward of the Week

HOUGHTON, Mich. – Michigan Tech’s Trenton Bliss has been named the WCHA Forward of the Week the league announced Monday (Nov. 18). Bliss led the nation with two game-winning goals on the weekend as part of a three-goal series in a sweep at Lake Superior State.

Bliss, a sophomore from Appleton, Wisconsin, led the WCHA with three goals and two power-play tallies over the weekend. He scored the second and third goals in Friday’s 4-2 win at LSSU and then scored on the power play in the second period Saturday in the 2-1 victory.

Bliss leads the Huskies with five goals and his tied for the team lead with seven points. He is tied for the WCHA lead and ranks second in the nation in game-winning goals with three after he scored the first tally in a 7-0 win at Robert Morris on October 6. He has 22 points (11 goals, 11 assists) in 45 career games with 11 of those points coming on the power play.

This is the second WCHA weekly honor of Bliss’ career. He earned Rookie of the Week honors last season on December 10, 2018, after scoring two goals and adding an assist versus Northern Michigan.

Tech is 5-6 overall and 3-5 in the WCHA and continues WCHA play against an Upper Peninsula opponent this weekend with a home and away series against No. 19 Northern Michigan. The two teams will meet in Houghton on Friday at 7:07 p.m. and Marquette Saturday at 6:07 p.m.

Courtesy: MTU Athletics

