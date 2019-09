Duluth, Minn. (WJMN) - The Northern Michigan University Women's Soccer team opened the season at the University of Minnesota Duluth but were unable to take victory, falling 1-0.

Junior goalkeeper Brianna Frontuto (Luxemburg, Wis.) finished the night with six saves. In the first half she made four saves and added two more in the second half. She also helped keep the Bulldogs scoreless in the second half.