MARQUETTE, Mich. – Northern Michigan University Women's Soccer kicks off Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference action this weekend as they head to Ferris State University and Northwood University.

The Wildcats picked up their first home win of the season Sunday by defeating Purdue University Northwest 2-1. NMU scored the match's first goal in the 67th minute but PNW answered with 12 minutes remaining in the game. The Wildcats then took advantage of a penalty kick which proved the difference. On Friday, the squad hosted the University of Wisconsin Parkside and scored the games first goal, but Parkside was able to tie it with eight seconds left in the first half. The Rangers then scored a second goal with just over three minutes left to play to take a 2-1 victory.