Escanaba, Mich. (WJMN) - The Bay College Women's Basketball Team will look to kick off their 2019-2020 campaign this weekend as they travel downstate to take on Grand Rapids Community College and Kellogg Community College on Friday and Saturday. The Norse will look to improve on a 21-8 record last season and a trip to the Region XIII Championship Game.

Second year Head Coach Rob Robinson took over last year and led a team that got off to a slow start, accumulating a 4-5 record in the month of November. The Norse would hit on all cylinders form that point on, going undefeated in the month of December and losing just twice more in the regular season. Bay would have their first ever home postseason game, pummeling Gogebic Community College by a score of 78-40. They would then be forced to go on the road for the Region Championship, making the long trek to United Tribes Technical College. The very successful season would end in heartbreaking fashion, with the hosts taking the championship by a score of 80-70.