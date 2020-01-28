Big Game Bound: Live at 1pm ET with Hall of Fame RB Barry Sanders

The Big Game

Big Game Bound streams all week long at 1:00pm ET live from Radio Row in Miami

by: J.B. Biunno

Posted: / Updated:

MIAMI, Fla. — Winning a Super Bowl requires dynamic playmakers, and one of the greatest play-making running backs in NFL history joins Big Game Bound on Tuesday.

NFL All-100 player and Pro Football Hall of Famer Barry Sanders joins Jack Doles, Jarrett Payton (son of NFL legend Walter Payton), and J.B. Biunno for our live show from the Miami Beach Convention Center at 1:00pm EST!

Can’t wait? Vote and reply to today’s BGB Twitter poll and you might just receive a shoutout during the show!

Big Game Bound streams live on this site all week long at 1pm eastern / 12c with guests previewing Super Bowl LIV between the Chiefs and 49ers.

