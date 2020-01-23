Big Game Bound: The Big Game edition

Today’s episode of Big Game Bound has ended. Check back soon for a replay of the show.

(NEXSTAR) — The stage is set in Miami for Super Bowl LIV where the Kansas City Chiefs will take on the San Francisco 49ers in the biggest sporting event of the year.

The game pits the Chiefs’ dynamic offense against the 49ers’ stingy defense. This week on “Big Game Bound,” our correspondents tell us what each team needs to do to take home the Lombardi Trophy.

The game also has several intriguing storylines. Can the Chiefs’ head coach Andy Reid finally get a Super Bowl ring? Can he do enough to slow down the new era of head coaches, including 40-year-old Kyle Shanahan of the 49ers? And can San Francisco contain Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs’ offense?

On this week’s episode, which streams exclusively on Nexstar Nation websites starting at 1 p.m. ET, we’ll have:

49ers correspondent Mark Carpenter joins us from the Bay Area. He looks at the surprise rebuild of the 49ers, who were just 4-12 in 2018.

Chiefs correspondent Rob Collins joins us from Kansas City. Is this the game that cements Andy Reid’s legacy as one of the best coaches in NFL history?

Our NFL analyst Ty Hallock is in studio to give his thoughts on what it takes to get a team to the Super Bowl. And he shares his thoughts on the Big Game.

Starting Monday, “Big Game Bound,” hosted by WOOD TV8 Sports Director Jack Doles, will stream every day live from Miami at 1 p.m. ET. If you can’t watch the stream live, you can watch episodes on demand by clicking or tapping here.

Look for live reports on-air on your local Nexstar station from Jack and other Nexstar correspondents as we inch closer to kickoff.