Can Mitch Trubisky lead Chicago Bears to success?

The Big Game

by: WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff

Posted: / Updated:

MIAMI (Nexstar) – The Chicago Bears went 8-8 in the 2019-2020 NFL season, landing third in the NFC North just above the Detroit Lions.

The question now is what do the Bears need to do to be successful and is quarterback Mitch Trubisky part of that formula? Former quarterback Chris Simms joined Big Game Bound on Thursday to talk about what the Bears need – and he says it’s another backup QB that can challenge and push Trubisky.

“There’s no free passes in football, as you know. I was under a coach in Jon Gruden where we brought in like 10 quarterbacks every offseason,” Simms said. “I do believe in that, one. Two, why would you want to risk your team on just one guy?”

So what about Trubisky?

“He’s got to be a more consistent thrower of the football,” Simms said. “There’s too many slam dunk – that should be an NFL completion for 12 yards of 15 yards – and the ball goes in some crazy direction.”

Watch Chris Simms’ full breakdown of the Chicago Bears and Mitch Trubisky in the video above.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Special Olympics: Athlete Spotlight

Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition"

Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing"

Special Olympics Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Basketball"

Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games"

Special Olympics: Downhill Ski

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics: Downhill Ski"

Special Olympics Figure Skating

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Figure Skating"

Polar Plunge for Special Olympics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polar Plunge for Special Olympics"

Latest News Video

LOCAL 3 THURSDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 1/30/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 THURSDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 1/30/2020"

Finlandia to introduce Esports as varsity sport in Fall 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Finlandia to introduce Esports as varsity sport in Fall 2020"

HS Sports Zone: Shootout Challenge w/ Marissa Delmont of Gwinn

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Sports Zone: Shootout Challenge w/ Marissa Delmont of Gwinn"

HS Sports Zone: Delta County Credit Union Hotline w/ Tanner Hoops of ESPN-UP

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Sports Zone: Delta County Credit Union Hotline w/ Tanner Hoops of ESPN-UP"

HS Sports Zone: Basketball 101 w/ the Marquette Redettes

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Sports Zone: Basketball 101 w/ the Marquette Redettes"

Ice Rescue with the Coast Guard

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ice Rescue with the Coast Guard"