Colts receiver T.Y. Hilton on bouncing back next season, Chiefs-49ers matchup

The Big Game

by: J.B. Biunno

Posted: / Updated:

MIAMI, Fla. — When it comes to high powered offenses, T.Y. Hilton knows a thing or two.

The star wide receiver for Indianapolis Colts and former Florida Atlantic Owl joined Big Game Bound Friday afternoon live on Radio Row in Miami Beach to breakdown the two defenses taking the field in the Big Game on Sunday.

Will the Kansas City defense be able to withstand the wear and tear of the 49er ground game? Can the San Francisco defense limit Patrick Mahomes and the aerial attack of the Chiefs?

Big Game Bound streams live on this site all week long at 1 p.m. eastern / 12c with guests previewing Super Bowl LIV between the Chiefs and 49ers.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Special Olympics: Athlete Spotlight

Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition"

Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing"

Special Olympics Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Basketball"

Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games"

Special Olympics: Downhill Ski

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics: Downhill Ski"

Special Olympics Figure Skating

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Figure Skating"

Polar Plunge for Special Olympics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polar Plunge for Special Olympics"

Latest News Video

Negaunee Township family was away when home exploded

Thumbnail for the video titled "Negaunee Township family was away when home exploded"

Houghton women turns 112

Thumbnail for the video titled "Houghton women turns 112"

LOCAL 3 FRIDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 1/31/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 FRIDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 1/31/2020"

Zero Waste Challenge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Zero Waste Challenge"

K.I. Sawyer Cardboard Sled Races

Thumbnail for the video titled "K.I. Sawyer Cardboard Sled Races"

LOCAL 3 FRIDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 1/31/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 FRIDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 1/31/2020"