Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Demi Lovato to sing the national anthem at the Super Bowl

The Big Game

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Dec. 1, 2017 file photo, Demi Lovato arrives at Jingle Ball at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif. Lovato will perform the National Anthem at Super Bowl. NFL and Fox on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020 announced the performance, which will take place ahead of the big game on Feb. 2 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will headline the halftime show. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Grammy-nominated pop singer Demi Lovato will perform the national anthem at the Super Bowl.

NFL and Fox on Thursday announced the performance, which will take place ahead of the big game on Feb. 2 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will headline the halftime show.

Lovato has mostly taken a break from the public since focusing on her recovery after reportedly overdosing in July 2018. The singer, who has spoken about her struggles with an eating disorder, self-mutilation, drugs and alcohol, celebrated six years of sobriety in March 2018. But she relapsed, revealing the news in the song “Sober,” released in June 2018.

A week before the Super Bowl, Lovato will perform at the 2020 Grammy Awards on Jan. 26.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Special Olympics: Athlete Spotlight

Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition"

Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing"

Special Olympics Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Basketball"

Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games"

Special Olympics: Downhill Ski

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics: Downhill Ski"

Special Olympics Figure Skating

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Figure Skating"

Polar Plunge for Special Olympics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polar Plunge for Special Olympics"

Latest News Video

Noquemanon Ski Marathon

Thumbnail for the video titled "Noquemanon Ski Marathon"

LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 1/15/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 1/15/2020"

LOCAL 3 THURSDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 1/16/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 THURSDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 1/16/2020"

Boys HS Basketball: Negaunee Miners too much for Ishpeming

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys HS Basketball: Negaunee Miners too much for Ishpeming"

Snowfest at NMU celebrates outdoor winter activities

Thumbnail for the video titled "Snowfest at NMU celebrates outdoor winter activities"

ABA therapy for autism

Thumbnail for the video titled "ABA therapy for autism"