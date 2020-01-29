Diehl: Eli Manning is a no-doubt Hall of Fame quarterback

The Big Game

Big Game Bound streams all week long at 1:00pm ET live from Radio Row in Miami

by: J.B. Biunno

Posted: / Updated:

MIAMI, Fla. — Eli Manning, if you need a hype-man for your inevitable Hall of Fame bid, we found your guy.

He’s a former colleague who’s had your back in more ways than one.

Former New York Giant David Diehl, who protected Manning on the offensive line of two Super Bowl-winning teams, joined Big Game Bound on Wednesday and gave a passionate endorsement for Manning’s Hall of Fame case. Manning retired from football last week.

“Anyone who doesn’t think he belongs in the Hall of Fame, it’s just comical,” said Diehl.

Diehl also spent some time analyzing the attack of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Big Game Bound streams live on this site all week long at 1pm eastern / 12c with guests previewing Super Bowl LIV between the Chiefs and 49ers.

