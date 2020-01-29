Fans, players attempt to spell last name of 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo

The Big Game

by: NEXSTAR

Posted: / Updated:

MIAMI (NEXSTAR) — G-A-R-O-P-P-OHNO

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo could become a household name with a Super Bowl win come Sunday – even if fans don’t know how to spell it.

The quarterback, who gave opposing defenses headaches all year, has a last name that is torching the minds of some NFL faithful days before the Super Bowl.

Maybe that’s why the quarterback is known as Jimmy G.

Whether there were too many A’s or not enough P’s, watch above to see fans and NFL players fail at correctly spelling the 49ers starting quarterback’s last name.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Special Olympics: Athlete Spotlight

Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition"

Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing"

Special Olympics Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Basketball"

Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games"

Special Olympics: Downhill Ski

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics: Downhill Ski"

Special Olympics Figure Skating

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Figure Skating"

Polar Plunge for Special Olympics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polar Plunge for Special Olympics"

Latest News Video

The WEIRD

Thumbnail for the video titled "The WEIRD"

LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 1/29/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 1/29/2020"

Boys HS Basketball: Mountaineers top Miners in heavyweight tilt

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys HS Basketball: Mountaineers top Miners in heavyweight tilt"

Detecting Esophageal cancer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Detecting Esophageal cancer"

LOCAL 3 TUESDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 1/28/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 TUESDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 1/28/2020"

The Winningest Musher lands in Marquette ahead of UP200

Thumbnail for the video titled "The Winningest Musher lands in Marquette ahead of UP200"