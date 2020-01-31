Game time on Radio Row ahead of Super Bowl

The Big Game

by: Jack Doles

Posted: / Updated:

MIAMI (WOOD) — It’s the game before the game. Experts file in along Radio Row in Miami ahead of the Super Bowl.  

ESPN Sports Journalist Kenny Mayne has been on both sides of Radio Row. This week, he’s here to talk about his foundation and a knee brace.

“The Super Bowl is so big, it’s so commercial, it typifies American capitalism,” Mayne said.

In the sea of guests, you’ll hear athletes, analysts, comedians and gamblers — anyone who can keep a listener’s interest. It’s like a room of NASCAR drivers on steroids. 

The cost for the host?   

“You see everybody. That guy is selling shirts, that guy is selling air mattresses. I’ve been pushing a product, and my charity, we call it runfreely.org,” Mayne said.

Every network with a stake in the NFL has a set on Radio Row.

“Oh, it’s awesome though. It’s wild and it’s a small sampling of why the NFL is the NFL and how exciting the Super Bowl is. It’s probably one of the biggest days in our country,” said ESPN football analyst and former NFL player Dan Orlovsky.

