It’s game time! The sights and sounds before the Packers and Seahawks

The Big Game

by: Joshua Rose

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s been 16 games in the making – the playoffs have returned to Green Bay.

This is a look of everything that makes up a Packers gameday!

Lily stepped out onto the field before most to give you a sneak peek at the Frozen Tundra.

Before the day kicked off, fans turned out to help clear the ice from the night before.

As the temperatures cooled down, we hit the parking lot with some fans just warming up.

The parking lot wasn’t the only place fans were gathering. Anthony Davis and Lil Wayne were spotted on the field before the game.

But one of the coolest sights of all just may have been the one we can’t actually show you (league rules). As the Packers were heading into the locker room after warm-ups, tons of fans getting ready to unfurl the American flag were chanting “Go Pack Go”.

So what do you think fans? Are we heading to San Francisco? Chime in on our Facebook post at the top of this story.

Go Pack Go!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Special Olympics: Athlete Spotlight

Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition"

Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing"

Special Olympics Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Basketball"

Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games"

Special Olympics: Downhill Ski

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics: Downhill Ski"

Special Olympics Figure Skating

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Figure Skating"

Polar Plunge for Special Olympics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polar Plunge for Special Olympics"

Latest News Video

Boys HS Basketball: Iron Mountain fends off Westwood; Ishpeming edges Manistique

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys HS Basketball: Iron Mountain fends off Westwood; Ishpeming edges Manistique"

LOCAL 3 SATURDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 1/10/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 SATURDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 1/10/2020"

Personalized care

Thumbnail for the video titled "Personalized care"

Ice safety

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ice safety"

Scam warning

Thumbnail for the video titled "Scam warning"

LOCAL 3 FRIDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 1/10/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 FRIDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 1/10/2020"