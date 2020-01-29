Live at 1pm ET: Breaking down Mahomes, Garoppolo on Big Game Bound with special guests

The Big Game

Big Game Bound streams all week long at 1:00pm ET live from Radio Row in Miami

by: J.B. Biunno

Posted: / Updated:

MIAMI, Fla. — Few will dispute that Patrick Mahomes is the best quarterback taking the field on Sunday for the Big Game.

But think about it: which quarterback needs to have the bigger game for their team to win, Mahomes or Jimmy Garoppolo?

That’s the question we’re tackling (pun intended) on Big Game Bound, live at 1:00pm ET with WOOD-TV’s Jack Doles, WGN’s Jarrett Payton, and WFLA’s J.B. Biunno.

Joining the show Wednesday afternoon are Super Bowl Champion David Diehl, NFL Super Agent Leigh Steinberg (who represents Mahomes), and four-time Pro Bowl quarterback Jeff Garcia, a former 49er himself.

Can’t wait? Vote in our interactive poll on the Big Game Bound Twitter page!

Big Game Bound streams live on this site all week long at 1pm eastern / 12c with guests previewing Super Bowl LIV between the Chiefs and 49ers.

