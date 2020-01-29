Mahomes’ agent Leigh Steinberg discusses how he succeeds with closed-door NFL negotiations

The Big Game

Big Game Bound streams all week long at 1:00pm ET live from Radio Row in Miami

by: J.B. Biunno

Posted: / Updated:

MIAMI, Fla. — Sports agent Leigh Steinberg knows a thing or two about the closed-door conversations that help produce Super Bowl champions.

His latest success story could come on Sunday with all eyes on his client, Patrick Mahomes.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback joined Big Game Bound on Wednesday to share some wisdom on how NFL agents can help mold championship teams — albeit from a distance.

Steinberg has represented an unprecedented number of Super Bowl champions including Ben Roethlisberger, Troy Aikman, and Steve Young.

Big Game Bound streams live on this site all week long at 1pm eastern / 12c with guests previewing Super Bowl LIV between the Chiefs and 49ers.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Special Olympics: Athlete Spotlight

Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition"

Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing"

Special Olympics Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Basketball"

Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games"

Special Olympics: Downhill Ski

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics: Downhill Ski"

Special Olympics Figure Skating

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Figure Skating"

Polar Plunge for Special Olympics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polar Plunge for Special Olympics"

Latest News Video

The WEIRD

Thumbnail for the video titled "The WEIRD"

LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 1/29/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 1/29/2020"

Boys HS Basketball: Mountaineers top Miners in heavyweight tilt

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys HS Basketball: Mountaineers top Miners in heavyweight tilt"

Detecting Esophageal cancer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Detecting Esophageal cancer"

LOCAL 3 TUESDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 1/28/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 TUESDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 1/28/2020"

The Winningest Musher lands in Marquette ahead of UP200

Thumbnail for the video titled "The Winningest Musher lands in Marquette ahead of UP200"